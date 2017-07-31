Jones banned for two European games for insults

Shares

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jul 31 – Manchester United defender Phil Jones will miss the European Super Cup clash with Real Madrid on August 8 after UEFA banned him for two matches for insulting a doping control officer following May’s Europa League final.

Jones has been banned for two European matches and fined 5,000 euros ($5,873) for “insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control Officer” and a “lack of cooperation and respect towards the doping control procedure”.

His fellow United defender Daley Blind was also fined 5,000 euros for “violation and non-compliance” with an order to report to a doping control “immediately”, UEFA said in a statement.

United, who beat Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm to win the Europa League, were also fined 10,000 euros for failing to ensure their players were taken “to the doping control station straight from the pitch as soon as the match is over”.

Having won the trophy, United’s players spent some time after the match celebrating their triumph.

Both players and the club have the right to appeal