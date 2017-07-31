You are here:

Football Football

Jones banned for two European games for insults

by
Football
Shares

Manchester United’s English defender Phil Jones has been banned for two European matches and fined 5,000 euros for “insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control Officer” © AFP/File / Adrian DENNIS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jul 31Manchester United defender Phil Jones will miss the European Super Cup clash with Real Madrid on August 8 after UEFA banned him for two matches for insulting a doping control officer following May’s Europa League final.

Jones has been banned for two European matches and fined 5,000 euros ($5,873) for “insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control Officer” and a “lack of cooperation and respect towards the doping control procedure”.

His fellow United defender Daley Blind was also fined 5,000 euros for “violation and non-compliance” with an order to report to a doping control “immediately”, UEFA said in a statement.

United, who beat Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm to win the Europa League, were also fined 10,000 euros for failing to ensure their players were taken “to the doping control station straight from the pitch as soon as the match is over”.

Having won the trophy, United’s players spent some time after the match celebrating their triumph.

Both players and the club have the right to appeal

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments