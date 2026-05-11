Kenya Unveils Beach Volleyball Squads for CAVB Championship and LA 2028 Olympic Qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11, 2026 – The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has officially announced the national Beach Volleyball rosters for a high-stakes double mission in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The selected athletes are set to compete in the CAVB 2026 Continental Beach Volleyball Championship and the critical LA 2028 Olympic Games Zonal Qualifiers, scheduled to run from May 20th to 26th, 2026.

The announcement marks the first major step in Kenya’s strategic roadmap toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

For the Kenyan women, this is a quest to return to the world stage, while the men are hunting for a historic first-ever Olympic appearance.

Kenya’s beach volleyball profile has grown immensely since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

On that historic occasion, the duo of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala secured Kenya’s first-ever Olympic ticket in the sport by defeating Nigeria in a thrilling African qualifier in Morocco.

Though they faced a Group of Death in Tokyo against world powerhouses like the USA and Brazil, their participation set the foundation for the current generation.

The journey to the Paris 2024 Games was a testament to the team’s resilience, despite falling just short.

During the qualifiers in Tetouan, Morocco, in June 2024, the women’s team, led by the pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Naomi Too started brilliantly.

They strolled past the Gambia 2-0, however, the intense continental competition saw them narrowly miss out on the top spot required for Paris.

For the men’s team, the duo of Brian Melly and Edward Kibet faced a steep learning curve, suffering early defeats to Mauritius and Cameroon.

Though they fought back in later group matches, the experience highlighted the need for the long-term tactical development that the KVF is now implementing for the 2028 cycle.

The current selection reflects a transition phase, integrating power-hitters from the indoor game, like Veronica Adhiambo, into the tactical demands of the sand.

To guide the teams through the intense competition in Tanzania, KVF has appointed a robust technical bench focused on tactical preparation and athlete welfare.

KVF leadership expressed immense confidence in the squads’ readiness, citing exceptional discipline and form during recent training camps.

The federation underscored its commitment to providing the necessary resources as the teams navigate the challenging continental championship and the rigorous Olympic qualification pathway.

The Squads

Men’s National Team:

Richard Amutalla Nyongesa, Naftali Chumba, Anthony Chimanyi, and Reagan Kipchirchir

Women’s National Team:

Veronica Adhiambo, Sharleen Sembel, Selina Gambo, and Sharon Jepkogei.

Technical Bench:

Coaching Staff: Patrick Owino and Sila Makiso

Medical & Support: Alex Godhana (Physiotherapist)

Team Management: CPA John Ogara (Team Manager)

Officiating: Nzinga Kyalo (Referee)