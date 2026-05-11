Kayole Starlets midfielder puts on show for daughter on Mother’s Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11, 2026 – Kayole Starlets midfielder Salome Drailer delivered a standout performance to steer her side to safety, capping it off with a Player of the Match award that she dedicated to her daughter on Mother’s Day.

Speaking after the match, Drailer described the encounter as intense and pressure-filled, with the stakes heightened by a tightly contested relegation battle.

“The game was good but very tough because of the pressure. At one point, about four teams had the same number of points, so everything depended on our hard work. When we came into this match, we knew it was a must-win, we didn’t want a draw or a loss. That’s why we pushed ourselves and managed to move out of the relegation zone,” she said.

The victory marked a crucial turning point for Kayole Starlets, who have been fighting to stay afloat in a highly competitive league campaign.

Drailer was quick to credit her teammates for the collective effort that secured the result.

Salome Drailer posing with her player of the match award from Ushindi. PHOTO/KAYOLE STARLETS.

“I’m very happy with my teammates. Everyone gave their all and we stayed united. We fought together as a team, as a family, through both the good and the difficult moments,” she noted.

Her individual recognition as Player of the Match, however, was something she insisted belonged to the entire squad.

“I want to thank my teammates because they are the reason I won this award. Without them, I wouldn’t have achieved it. This is for my daughter, especially on Mother’s Day,” she said, before dedicating the moment to her child.

With one match left to conclude the season, Drailer called on fans to rally behind the team as they aim to finish strongly.

“To our fans, we ask you to come out in large numbers for the final game of the season. We want your support and morale. We will carry the same mentality from this match into the last one, and we hope to win it,” she urged.

As Kayole Starlets look to close out their campaign on a high, Drailer’s performance and leadership reflect a team that has rediscovered belief when it mattered most.



