Kiprono Wins NCBA Golf Series Eldoret Leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10, 2026 – Jackson Kiprono emerged as the overall winner at the Eldoret Golf Club leg of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series held yesterday, after returning an impressive 40 points in a competitive field of golfers drawn from across the North Rift region.

The tournament, part of the ongoing nationwide NCBA Golf Series, brought together over 100 golfers of different skill levels for a day of competitive play as players continued the race for qualification to the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale set for November at Karen Country Club.

Kiprono’s strong performance saw him claim the Overall Winner title and secure a direct ticket to the Grand Finale.

In the men’s category, Kevin Limo also returned 40 points to emerge Overall Men Winner after an impressive round, while Chemutai Faith carded 38 points to clinch the Overall Lady Winner title.

Both golfers also secured their slots at the Grand Finale.

The Guest Winner prize went to Moses Tanui, who returned 32 points, while Nick Murrey posted 38 points to finish as Men Runner-Up.

In the ladies’ category, Miriam Wanjiku carded 34 points to claim the Lady Runner-Up position.

The junior category also produced an impressive performance, with Thomas Nderitu returning 34 points to emerge Junior Winner, highlighting the growing presence of young talent within the series.

Speaking after the event, Kimaiyo Kiprop, NCBA Eldoret Branch Manager, said the bank remains committed to supporting the growth of golf while continuing to engage communities across the country.

“The NCBA Golf Series continues to gather great momentum across the country, and what we have witnessed today in Eldoret is another strong reflection of the growing passion and competitiveness within Kenyan golf. Every leg continues to produce exciting performances, new talent, and memorable moments, which is exactly what this series is all about.”

“We are especially encouraged by the mix of experienced golfers, upcoming players, and juniors who are all stepping up and competing strongly. As we move deeper into the season and closer to the Grand Finale, the level of competition continues to rise, and we are proud to be part of a platform that is helping grow the game and bring golfing communities together across the country,” he said.

Kiprop also acknowledged JCB Ganatra for supporting the event and adding excitement through the Hole-in-One prize showcase during the tournament.

The Eldoret leg adds to the growing momentum of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series, which continues to travel across the country bringing together golfers and strengthening club communities while nurturing talent at different levels of the game.