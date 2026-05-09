‘Over to you Arsenal’: Man City thrash Brentford to put pressure on Gunners in Premier League title race

MANCHESTER, England, May 9, 2026 – Manchester City overcame Brentford in a must-win game to keep alive the Premier League title race by moving two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s side faltered on Monday with a 3-3 draw at Everton, but recovered by scoring three times in the second half against the Bees to put the pressure back on the table-toppers

City must now wait to find out the impact of their victory – Mikel Arteta’s men will be aiming to re-establish their five-point advantage against relegation-threatened West Ham on Sunday.

Belgium international Jeremy Doku was the brightest player on the pitch and could have scored in the opening two minutes when he forced Caoimhin Kelleher into a low save, before clipping in a cross that Erling Haaland headed wide.

City were left frustrated in the first half, with Haaland also sending a header straight at Kelleher before another goalbound effort was blocked by Kristoffer Ajer.

But they grabbed the break on the hour mark when Doku cut inside and curled a sublime finish into the far corner, just as he did late on against Everton on Monday to rescue a point for his side.

Haaland scrambled in a second with 15 minutes remaining to bring relief around Etihad Stadium, then substitute Omar Marmoush added a late third.

But the visitors had caused City issues earlier on.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma flapped at Michael Kayode’s long throw and the ball was cleared off the line, while a dangerous inswinging free-kick from Mathias Jensen had to be pushed away by the Italy captain.

Donnarumma also had to react sharply to claw out Igor Thiago’s effort at the near post in the second half, but the City keeper preserved a clean sheet to leave the Bees eighth in the table.

Man City analysis: Nervy but job done

There were groans at half-time from City fans as it looked like they were going to be left disappointed. Little was going the hosts’ way and they were forced to take potshots at goal.

But Guardiola’s men rallied in the second period by scoring twice through Doku and Haaland, with a Marmoush goal in the 92nd minute making sure they did not surrender in this fascinating title race.

Now they need Arsenal to slip up, but they also need to make sure they win their next two league games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth to ensure the fight goes to the final day.

City extended their unbeaten run at home in the league to 16 games, having suffered defeat in their opening game at Etihad Stadium to Spurs back in August – that initial loss may ultimately prove critical.

Saturday’s three goals means City’s goal difference stands at +40, just one adrift of Arsenal, and every goal scored or conceded by the top two might be decisive.

City could have drawn level on that particular metric as substitute Phil Foden’s flicked effort was brilliantly kept out by Kelleher, but the three points were all that mattered.

Brentford analysis: Bees’ European hopes take a knock

Keith Andrews has done a sterling job in his first season at Brentford, but his side have hit a sticky patch of late, winning just one of their past eight games.

Striker Thiago, the second top scorer in the division with 22, was unable to make ground on opposite number Haaland.

And Brentford were left incensed by referee Michael Salisbury’s decision to award Bernardo Silva only a yellow card in the first half when the City captain lashed out at Nathan Collins, a decision that was checked and approved by the video assistant referee (VAR).

There were two further reviews of possible fouls by Matheus Nunes on Kevin Schade, both of which were cleared by VAR, much to the annoyance of the Brentford faithful.

With two league games of the campaign remaining against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, Andrews will be hoping his side can return to winning ways as they push for Europe and to avoid an impressive season petering out.