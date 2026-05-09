Another medal for Kenyan swimmer Mose at African Championships in Algeria

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9, 2026 – Kenya’s Sarah Mose continued her medal harvest at the Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships in Oran, Algeria by winning silver on Saturday evening.

Mose clocked 25.89 to finish second in the women’s 50m freestyle, behind Ugandan Gloria Muzito who bagged her second gold in the championships after timing 25.35.

South Africa’s Rachel Louise Groepes won bronze after clocking 25.93 in third place.

It is Mose’s second medal of the championships after she swam to a personal best and national record of 57.49 seconds to finish third and win bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle on Wednesday.

Team Kenya now boast three medals in the tournament, which began on Wednesday.

Kenya’s Haniel Kudwoli poses with his bronze medal. PHOTO/AFRICA AQUATICS

Haniel Kudwoli had on Friday evening added to the medal collection with another bronze in the men’s 50m breaststroke.

Kudwoli stormed to a national record of 28.62, in a race won by Madagascar’s Jonathan Harivony who timed 28.30.

Oliva Nicolas Lange of South Africa took silver after finishing second in 28.40.