JCB Goes Big With New 34-Tonne Excavator for Kenya and Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Ganatra Plant and Equipment, the authorised JCB dealer for Kenya and Uganda since 1982, has launched the 345 LC heavy-duty excavator in Kenya and Uganda on Saturday, 9th May 2026.

The JCB 345 LC is a 34,462-kilogramme, 221-horsepower machine built for the kind of work that has been stressing contractor fleets across East Africa for years.

The machine is powered by the JCB DIESELMAX, a 7.2-litre, six-cylinder engine producing 165 kilowatts (221 horsepower) with a peak torque of 960 Newton-metres.

The DIESELMAX is significant because JCB designs and manufactures it entirely in-house at its Derbyshire facility. Most equipment brands bolt a third-party engine into their machines and call it done.

JCB builds its own, which means a single service and warranty chain from the cab to the crankshaft. When something goes wrong on a remote site in Turkana or Karamoja, that unified accountability is worth more than any spec sheet figure.

The JCB 345 LC is the right machine for the scale of projects Kenya and Uganda are undertaking right now. “We are proud to put it in our customers’ hands,” said Altaf Ganatra, Managing Director, Ganatra Plant & Equipment Ltd.

The hydraulic system runs twin variable-flow piston pumps in a negative-control configuration. Without getting too deep into hydraulic engineering, what that means practically is that the machine responds quickly, burns less fuel under varying loads, and maintains efficiency as work cycles intensify. On a contract where fuel is trucked in, and every litre is tracked, that matters.

On digging performance, the 345 LC reaches 6,570 millimetres and swings a 1,800-litre bucket. Those are the numbers that matter for foundation excavation on large building projects, trench work on drainage and utility corridors, and the bulk earthmoving behind Kenya’s expressway and county road programmes.

A 590-litre fuel tank means fewer fuel runs on remote sites. A 5,000-hour hydraulic service interval means fewer scheduled stops, full stop.

For quarry operators in Narok, Taita-Taveta, or Kwale, the relevant figure is the bucket tear-out force: 22,586 kilogrammes. The boom and arm are reinforced-cast, pivot-design, built for hard rock and sustained high-cycle operation. Uganda’s growing aggregate and mineral sectors are equally clear target markets.

These are environments where equipment failure is not an inconvenience; it is a revenue event, and the 345 LC is engineered to minimise how often that conversation happens.

Inside the cab, the operator works in a shell mounted on six viscous rubber isolation mounts, cutting noise and vibration across a full shift. Panoramic glazing gives unobstructed visibility across a wide arc. An interactive digital display and ergonomic controls keep critical information in front of the operator without demanding attention away from the work.

The fly-mesh cooling guard on the engine is rated for East Africa’s dusty, high-temperature site conditions, where inadequate cooling quietly shortens the life of machines that look fine on the outside. Filters are centrally positioned with an override switch to keep service stops short when they do come.

JCB’s LiveLink telematics system rounds out the package. Fleet managers can monitor machine location, operating hours, fuel burn, and fault codes from a phone or laptop in real time.

For a contractor running four units across two counties, that visibility eliminates many phone calls and site visits. It also feeds directly into the cost reporting that project owners and development finance institutions are increasingly requiring from contractors on major infrastructure programmes.

The broader context matters here. Kenya and Uganda both have active infrastructure programmes running at a scale that demands heavier equipment than the market has historically been able to supply through authorised channels.