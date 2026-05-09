‘Not over until it’s over:’ Ingwe’s slogan in hunt for FKF Premier League crown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9, 2025 – The race for the FKF Premier League title is far from a foregone conclusion, AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani insists.

Ambani says the felines remain in the hunt for a 13th league crown, buoyed on by Saturday’s 2-1 win over Mara Sugar at Nyayo Stadium.

“Definitely we are still in the hunt…the players want to fight to the end. It’s a healthy competition for the Premier League,” the former Ingwe striker said.

Goals from Hassan Beja and Victor Omune – either side of Dron Openda’s equaliser – earned the ‘boys in blue’ a much-needed victory to reassert themselves in the title race after swerving off course in the last two matches.

Leopards suffered a humiliating 3-0 clobbering by defending champions Kenya Police, over a fortnight ago, before losing by a solitary goal to leaders Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby – both at the Nyayo Stadium.

Both results left a huge dent in their title ambitions, leaving them nine points adrift of K’Ogalo, coming into Saturday’s tie against the sugar millers.

Following their latest victory, which reduced the gap to six points, Ambani revealed they have been polishing their scoring boots to better their finishing.

He was also all smiles considering it is the first time they have won a match after an extended break.

“We have been working on scoring and we will keep working on that. I talked to the players and told them that this is something we have been doing again and again (losing after an extended break). It is not a good habit and we had to put a stop and I am glad we did that,” Ambani said.

A stain on an otherwise great evening was the fact that they conceded almost immediately after taking the lead.

The gaffer attributed it to loss of focus, something he has endeavoured to correct on the training pitch.

“We scored and then we got excited and forgot that we have to defend as well. I believe we will work on that as far as the mental edge is concerned,” he said.

Leopards are second with 58 points from 30 games as their arch-nemeses, leaders Gor Mahia, play Kenya Police on Sunday evening.