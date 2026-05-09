Sweet Time In Kakamega As Kabras Overpower KCB To Lift Fifth Successive Kenya Cup Title

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Kabras Sugar claimed a historic fifth Kenya Cup crown after beating KCB Rugby 14-08 in a closely fought final at the ASK Showground on Saturday evening.

In a rainy encounter, the final was rather dry of tries, KCB heading to the break in front courtesy of a penalty by Brian Wahinya.

Upon resumption of play, the sugar millers responded in kind with two penalties in quick succession by Ntabeni Dukisa for a 6-3 lead.

However, the bankers reclaimed control via Festus Shiasi’s try.

Dukisa was on the mark with another penalty to swing the advantage in favour of the hosts.

The sugar millers’ first try afterwards, proved the final nail in the coffin as Kabras wrote history in Kenya’s premier 15s competition.