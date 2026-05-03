Gor midfielder sends message to K’Ogalo fans ahead of bruising battle for league title

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3, 2026 – Gor Mahia midfielder Enoch Morrisson has rallied fans to spur them on as they edge closer to a 22nd league title.

The Ghanaian says they have three ‘finals’ for which they will have to be at their best to beat arch-rivals AFC Leopards to the FKF Premier League crown, come the end of the season.

“Like I said, we have five finals, but to me we have three finals to go. So they should keep supporting us to finish the three games. They should keep coming to the stadium. They are our strength when we are playing,” Morrisson said.

With five games to the end of the 2025/26 season, K’Ogalo sit atop the log with 61 points, six better than Ingwe.

However, with three tough matches against Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya Police and Nairobi United to come, Leopards will be lurking in the shadows to exploit any slip-ups by the leaders.

It is a fact not lost on Morrisson who insists they will be prepared to handle the pressure to fend off their opponents in the remaining matches.

“When you are playing for a big club like Gor Mahia, there is always pressure because every team that comes wants to beat you. It’s up to us to manage how we are going to keep the pressure in our next game,” he said.

Other than the three aforementioned, coach Charles Akonnor’s charges have ties against Mara Sugar and Murang’a Seal – two teams that can be a banana peel for the giants on their best days.

Nonetheless, Morrisson remains defiant and optimistic, taking comfort in the work done by the technical bench to prepare them for the battle ahead.

“I think the technical bench are trying to let us know what we need to do on the field. We are just trying to adapt to the tactics that will be given to us. We just have to be ready to deliver, to give everything when the tactics are given,” the Ghanaian explained.

The defensive midfielder further reveals that players have responded well to the teachings of the technical bench and are determined to implement them to the letter on the pitch.

“Everybody is strong, everybody is working hard. The team is very motivated to go into the next game and perform well,” Morrisson said.

Their first test ahead of a crucial month comes on Sunday evening when they travel to Mumias to face Abana Ba Ingo.

Coach Patrick Odhiambo’s charges lie fourth on the log with 47 points and will be out to bounce back from their 1-1 draw against KCB, last weekend.