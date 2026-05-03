Sakaja-owned Nairobi United dream big ahead of FKF Cup clash against KCB

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3, 2026 – Nairobi United head coach Godfrey ‘Solo’ Oduor says his core desire is to see the club become a powerhouse in Kenya and on the continent.

Oduor says retaining their FKF Cup title will be a huge step in this direction as it will enable them return to the continental scene.

“Winning the domestic cup means that we will be taking a huge step towards this (becoming a powerhouse). Last year, we won the same competition allowing us to debut on the continent (Caf Confederations Cup). We did not win any of our group matches but should we get another chance, we will be aiming to do better…probably make it to the knockout stages,” he said.

The Johnson Sakaja-owned team followed in the footsteps of Mathare United and Sofapaka, two sides who have previously clinched the FKF Cup while still playing in the second tier of Kenyan football.

Naibois upset Gor Mahia 2-1 in last year’s final to book their ticket to the Caf Confederations Cup, having already won the National Super League (NSL) to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Their maiden appearance on the continental scene was a memorable one, cruising through the preliminary stages to qualify for the group stages of the prestigious competition – the second Kenyan side to achieve the feat after K’Ogalo in 2018.

Their fairytale terminated in the group stages where they lost all their Group C fixtures against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca, Tanzania’s Azam and Congo’s AS Maniema.

Having tasted the sweetness of continental football, Oduor says his charges want more and thus, are fixated on defending their domestic cup crown.

They are three matches away from glory, beginning with a quarterfinal clash against KCB on Sunday.

Oduor says the hunger for silverware is enough motivation going into what he believes will be a tough fixture against Robert Matano’s charges – the veteran tactician himself a serial winner in the local scene.

“Credit goes to the players and the technical bench for the work they did to win this cup last year. We are in the quarterfinals and that means we are on the right path to defend our title. The preparations have been progressing well…the players have responded well and are raring to go and do well against KCB,” the former Harambee Starlets head coach said.

Naibois come into Sunday’s match buoyed by a spotless run in April during which they won thrice and drew twice in the Premier League.

They also brushed aside Posta Rangers 2-0 to qualify for the last eight of the FKF Cup.