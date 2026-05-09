Riches in store? Skater Kiarie meets Sports PS after solo glide to glory in Africa Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9, 2026 – The government has promised to reward Kenyan skater Kevin Kiarie after his excellent performances at continental competitions in Benin and Egypt.

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi says that the skater will be rewarded in accordance with the government’s policy on awarding sportspersons who excel in international championships.

“We are proud of you, we are happy for what you are doing. Since we have a policy on rewarding our athletes, that policy qualifies for everybody who is a sportsperson. As I have shown you and explained to you, we are going to reward you accordingly,” Mwangi said.

The announcement is a huge relief for Kiarie who has been operating on scraps in pursuit of glory at the international level.

He had to source for his own funds to travel for last month’s International Challenge Skating Championships in Benin where he won gold and silver in the freestyle and classic slalom respectively.

It was the same case for this month’s Africa Championships in Egypt where he clinched two gold medals for the country.

Skater Kevin Kiarie (L) and Sports PS Elijah Mwangi in his office.

All through his hard-earned success, many have lambasted the government for abandoning one of their own as he flew the national flag high on the continental scene with his awe-inspiring performances.

Mwangi hinted at the reason for not supporting Kiarie on those two occasions, urging him to enlist with the Sports Registrar as a sportspersons — amid wrangles in his parent federation.

“The Ministry of Sports can register you as a sports person. Once you are registered as a sports person, whether you have a problem with your federations or not, the government will have no challenge in supporting you,” the PS said.

He added: “When your federations have challenges, we are left to deal with the federations first so that they can put the house in order. But, that does not mean that we fail to appreciate or support our athletes.”

Kiarie has now shifted his attention to this year’s World Championships in China for which he is hopeful of the government’s full support.

Responding to the PS’s comments, he exuded confidence that the worst is over, not only for him but also other sportspersons in the emerging disciplines.

“I am sure that with the guidance and the procedures, we are going to have the things that you committed to do happen urgently. In the future, we hope not to see… with your help obviously…not to see people have to endure what I have had to endure by representing their country,” Kiarie said.

He added that his fully focused to making Kenya proud in subsequent competitions.

“You guys have made a commitment to supporting the Kenyan athletes, and I am sure that with your help and your guidance, more can be achieved. So, personally as an individual, I will keep on doing what I am doing. We have said that the issue of advocating for sports, we must push it forward together,” he said.

The two met at Mwangi’s offices at Talanta Plaza on Friday evening.