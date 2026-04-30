All To Play For At Emirates After Atletico, Arsenal Draw In Madrid Champions League Semi - Capital Sports
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Atletico Vs Arsenal in UCL. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

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All To Play For At Emirates After Atletico, Arsenal Draw In Madrid Champions League Semi

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MADRID, Spain, Apr 30 – Arsenal played to a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid last night away in Spain in the first leg of the semi-final.

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Victor Gyökeres sent the visitors Arsenal ahead on the stroke of half-time after converting from the spot.

However, in the second half, Atletico levelled the scores also from the penalty spot after Julián Álvarez converted his kick.

The decisive second leg is slated to be held after a week at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners controversially had a second penalty overturned by VAR five minutes before 90 minutes after Eberechi Eze was adjudged to be fouled in the box.

To reach the semis, Arsenal beat Sporting in the last eight, while Atletico knocked out five-time winners Barcelona.

The Winner will face PSG or Bayern Munich in the final on May 30 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

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