Omanyala Clocks Another Sub-10 To Win KipKeino Classic Continental Tour At Nyayo - Capital Sports
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Ferdinand Omanyala wins at Kipkeino

Athletics

Omanyala Clocks Another Sub-10 To Win KipKeino Classic Continental Tour At Nyayo

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Africa Record holder Ferdinand Omanyala clocked a back-to-back sub-10 after storming to 100m victory at the KipKeino Classic Continental Tour at Nyayo National Stadium, clocking 9.96 seconds.

Omanyala competing at KipKeino Classic

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