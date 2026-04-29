Zaragoza Keeper Banned For 13 Games For Punching Rival In The Face

MADRID, Spain, Apr 29 – Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has been banned for 13 matches after he punched a Huesca player in the face.

Andrada had already been sent off for a second bookable offence in stoppage time at the end of Sunday’s heated derby game in Spain’s second division.

The Argentine then sprinted towards Huesca captain Jorge Pulido and punched him in the face.

That led to a mass brawl, resulting in Huesca keeper Dani Jimenez and Zaragoza’s Dani Tasende also being dismissed.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) has handed Andrada a 12-game suspension for the punch, to go with the initial automatic one-match ban for the red card.

The RFEF’s report described Andrada as “running and jumping” towards Pulido “violently and aggressively” after he was sent off, and punched him with “excessive force”.

“The circumstances described fully justify the imposition of the maximum sanction of a 12-match suspension,” it added.

The report also stated both Andrada and Zaragoza would be subject to additional financial penalties.

“The truth is I’m very, very sorry for what happened,” Andrada, 35, said on Sunday.

“It’s not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself. So, I’m very sorry.

“Throughout my career, I’ve only had one red card, and that was for a handball outside the penalty area.

“I also want to apologize to Jorge Pulido because we are colleagues, and honestly, it was my fault. I lost focus at that moment, and well, I am here for whatever consequences the league may give me.”

Zaragoza, who remain in the relegation zone alongside Huesca following the 1-0 loss, released a statement on Sunday saying it “strongly condemns what happened” and will “take the appropriate disciplinary measures”.