Spurs’ Wembanyama Double-Double Helps Spurs Clinch Series

LOS ANGELES, USA, Apr 29 – Victor Wembanyama claimed a double-double to help the San Antonio Spurs secure their first series win in the NBA play-offs for nine years.

The Spurs led by as many as 28 points as they cruised to a 114-95 victory in Texas and a 4-1 series win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Wembanyama registered 17 points and 14 rebounds while De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 21 as six San Antonio players reached double figures.

“It was as sharp as we’ve been,” said Spurs coach Mitch Johnson, whose team are the Western Conference’s second seed and join top-seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the Conference semi-finals.

Wembanyama, who has already been named this season’s defensive player of the year, added six blocks for San Antonio.

“[They are] a great basketball team,” added Portland coach Tiago Splitter. “They have a superstar that changed the game. They deserve it.”

The Spurs will face either the Denver Nuggets or Minnesota Timberwolves next, with the Timberwolves leading the series 3-2.

In the Eastern Conference, Joel Embiid scored 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers won 113-97 at the Boston Celtics to keep their series alive.

Embiid was playing his second game since undergoing an emergency appendectomy on 9 April and helped the Sixers cut their series deficit to 3-2.

If they can win game six in Philadelphia on Thursday, the series will go to a decider at second seed Boston on Saturday.

“I found my rhythm in the second half,” Embiid said. “We adjusted some stuff at half-time and got a win. That’s all that matters.

“We’re going to need everybody to come back to Boston.”

The winners will face either the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks, with third seed New York leading 3-2 after a 126-97 home win.

Jalen Brunson scored 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Knicks clear while London-born team-mate OG Anunoby claimed 17 points and 10 rebounds.

If Atlanta win at home on Thursday, they will return to New York for a series decider on Saturday.