Egypt’s Al Ahly Registers First Win Of Sahara Conference In BAL - Capital Sports
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RABAT, MOROCCO - APRIL 26: Abdoulaye Harouna Amadou #10 of the FUS de Rabat shoots the ball during the game against the Maktown Flyers on April 26, 2026 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco. Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Julien Bacot/NBAE via Getty Images)

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Egypt’s Al Ahly Registers First Win Of Sahara Conference In BAL

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RABAT, Morrocco, Apr 27 – Sunday’s action at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex saw two decisive performances as the BAL Sahara Conference continued in Rabat, with teams strengthening their positions in the race for playoff qualification.

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In the first game, Al Ahly (Egypt) recorded their first win of the Sahara Conference, defeating ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal) 76–72. Al Ahly showed composure down the stretch to secure the victory, handing the Senegalese champions a second consecutive defeat in the conference. Kevin Murphy led the team with 21 points and six rebounds.

Ater Majok led ASC Ville de Dakar, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds.

In the evening matchup, hosts FUS Rabat (Morocco) delivered a commanding performance, defeating Nigeria’s Maktown Flyers 97–72 in front of a home crowd.

The Moroccan team controlled the game throughout, extending their unbeaten start to the conference and reinforcing their status as early contenders for a top‑four finish.

RABAT, MOROCCO – APRIL 26: Kevin Murphy #33 of Al Ahly drives to the basket during the game against ASC Ville De Dakar on April 26, 2026 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco. Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Armand Lenoir/NBAE via Getty Images)

Abdoulaye Harouna and Will Perry combined for 50 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, while the whole team converted 50 percent of their shots. Meanwhile, the Flyers were led by Tyrell Corbin (13 points and five assists) and Ogbodeje Abah (13 points and five rebounds).

The BAL returns on Tuesday night, when Tunisia’s Club Africain takes on JCA Kings (Côte d’Ivoire) at 7 p.m. GMT+1.

Your BAL 2026 Season Media Resources

BAL 2026 Season: Schedule  – Stats – Sahara Conference Standings

Sahara Conference Game Highlights: Al Ahly vs. Ville de Dakar I FUS Rabat vs. Maktown Flyers

Postgame media availability: Al Ahly vs. Ville de Dakar I FUS Rabat vs. Maktown Flyers

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