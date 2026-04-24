Triple Olympic Champion Gabby Thomas Dominates KipKeino Classic Continental Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Triple Olympic champion Gabby Thomas lived up to her superstar billing at the Nyayo National Stadium, storming to a clinical victory in the women’s 100m and 200m.

The American sensation stopped the clock at 11.01 seconds, to win the 100m, asserting her dominance in front of a mesmerized Nairobi crowd and proving exactly why she is the gold standard of global sprinting.

The victory was a masterclass in execution, as Thomas pulled away from the field with her signature late-race power.

Winning on her debut at the Absa Kip Keino Classic, she not only lived up to the hype but also set the track alight as the standout international performer of the historic night meet.

-200m –

Thomas cemented her status as the undisputed queen of the track tonight, completing a spectacular sprint double at the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

Just over an hour after her 100m triumph, Thomas returned to the Nyayo National Stadium track to deliver a masterclass in the 200m, stopping the clock at a blistering 21.89 seconds.

The time not only shattered the previous meeting record but also set a new World Lead for the 2026 season, proving that her transition to the high altitude of Nairobi was a tactical masterstroke.

The American dominance was absolute as Thomas was pushed to the limit by her compatriot Cambrea Sturgis.

In a photo-finish atmosphere, Sturgis also dipped under the previous meeting record, clocking a massive 21.93 seconds to take the silver.

The race provided a historic moment for the home fans as well, as Kenya’s Millicent Ndoro rose to the occasion against the world-class field.

Ndoro powered through the home straight to set a new Personal Best of 23.21 seconds, capping off a night where the record books were rewritten under the Nairobi floodlights.