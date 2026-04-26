Whooping Millions That Sebastian Sawe Pocketed After Breaking Historic Marathon World Record - Capital Sports
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Sabastian Sawe broke the men's World Record, clocking 1:59:30 at London Marathon on Sunday, April 26, 2026. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Athletics

Whooping Millions That Sebastian Sawe Pocketed After Breaking Historic Marathon World Record

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Sabastian Sawe raked in a whopping KSh 26.5 million (USD 205,000) in under two hours after storming to the historic London Marathon victory on Sunday.

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To win the London Marathon men’s race, Sawe earned KSh 7.1 million (USD 55,000), topping it up with a bonus of KSh 16.1 million (USD 125,000) for breaking the World Record and a further KSh 3.2 million (USD 25,000) for smashing the London Marathon Course Record.

The monies are subject to World Athletics World Record Ratifications.

2026 Elite Prize Money Breakdown (USD)

  • 1st Place: $55,000
  • 2nd Place: $30,000
  • 3rd Place: $22,500
  • 4th Place: $15,000
  • 5th Place: $10,000
  • 6th Place: $7,500
  • 10th Place: $2,000
  • 11th-12th Place: Payments extend down to 12th place ($1,500 – $1,000) to reward deep competition. 

Performance Bonuses
Athletes can significantly increase their earnings through time-based bonuses:

  • World Record: A massive $125,000 bonus
  • Course Record: $25,000 bonus

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