Whooping Millions That Sebastian Sawe Pocketed After Breaking Historic Marathon World Record

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Sabastian Sawe raked in a whopping KSh 26.5 million (USD 205,000) in under two hours after storming to the historic London Marathon victory on Sunday.

To win the London Marathon men’s race, Sawe earned KSh 7.1 million (USD 55,000), topping it up with a bonus of KSh 16.1 million (USD 125,000) for breaking the World Record and a further KSh 3.2 million (USD 25,000) for smashing the London Marathon Course Record.

The monies are subject to World Athletics World Record Ratifications.



2026 Elite Prize Money Breakdown (USD)

1st Place: $55,000

$55,000 2nd Place: $30,000

$30,000 3rd Place: $22,500

$22,500 4th Place: $15,000

$15,000 5th Place: $10,000

$10,000 6th Place: $7,500

$7,500 10th Place: $2,000

$2,000 11th-12th Place: Payments extend down to 12th place ($1,500 – $1,000) to reward deep competition.

Performance Bonuses

Athletes can significantly increase their earnings through time-based bonuses: