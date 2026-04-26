Whooping Millions That Sebastian Sawe Pocketed After Breaking Historic Marathon World Record

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Sabastian Sawe raked in a whopping KSh 26.5 million (USD 205,000) in under two hours after storming to the historic London Marathon victory on Sunday.
To win the London Marathon men’s race, Sawe earned KSh 7.1 million (USD 55,000), topping it up with a bonus of KSh 16.1 million (USD 125,000) for breaking the World Record and a further KSh 3.2 million (USD 25,000) for smashing the London Marathon Course Record.
The monies are subject to World Athletics World Record Ratifications.
2026 Elite Prize Money Breakdown (USD)
- 1st Place: $55,000
- 2nd Place: $30,000
- 3rd Place: $22,500
- 4th Place: $15,000
- 5th Place: $10,000
- 6th Place: $7,500
- 10th Place: $2,000
- 11th-12th Place: Payments extend down to 12th place ($1,500 – $1,000) to reward deep competition.
Performance Bonuses
Athletes can significantly increase their earnings through time-based bonuses:
- World Record: A massive $125,000 bonus
- Course Record: $25,000 bonus