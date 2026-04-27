Spurs Win Again On Wembanyama’s Play-Off Return

LOS ANGELES, USA, Apr 27 – Victor Wembanyama made a triumphant return for the San Antonio Spurs to help them to the brink of a series victory in the NBA play-offs.

The France international missed game three against the Portland Trail Blazers after suffering concussion in the previous match on Tuesday.

But he was cleared to play on Sunday and scored 27 points as the Spurs won 114-93 in Portland to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The NBA’s defensive player of the year added 11 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals on returning and later admitted to being “very disappointed” with aspects of the NBA’s concussion protocol.

“I won’t get into the details,” he said. “Ask me again at the end of the season.”

The 22-year-old added: “I had lots of emotions before the game – excitement, frustration. I let it all out tonight.”

The concussion protocol requires 48 hours of rest followed by a gradual return to physical activity and daily neurological tests.

A player must then be cleared by his team and the NBA’s concussion programme director in order to resume playing.

De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 28 points for the Spurs, who are second seeds in the Western Conference and can clinch the series back in San Antonio on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Lakers can do the same as they return home on Tuesday, with the Houston Rockets having won 115-96 to prevent the Lakers sweeping the series.

Kevin Durant (ankle) missed his third game of the series for Houston but all five of their starters reached double figures, with Amen Thompson scoring a game-high 23 points.

Joel Embiid made his first appearance of the series for Philadelphia but could not prevent the 76ers losing 128-96 at home to the Boston Celtics.

Boston’s Payton Pritchard scored 32 points off the bench – a career high for the play-offs – while Jayson Tatum claimed 30 points and 11 assists.

The Celtics, the Eastern Conference’s second seed, now lead 3-1 and can clinch the series in Boston on Tuesday.

Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes each scored 23 points as the Toronto Raptors held on for a 93-89 win at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Eastern Conference rivals are now level at 2-2, with game five taking place in Cleveland on Wednesday.