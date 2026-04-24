800m King Wanyonyi Storms to 3:34.11 Victory in 1500m At KipKeino Classic - Capital Sports
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Emmanuel Wanyonyi winning 1500m at Kipkeino classic

Athletics

800m King Wanyonyi Storms to 3:34.11 Victory in 1500m At KipKeino Classic

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NAIROBI, Kenya – In one of the most remarkable tactical shifts of the night, Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi proved his versatility is as limitless as his speed, claiming a sensational victory in the men’s 1,500m.

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Wanyonyi clocked a massive Personal Best of 3:34.11, leading a dominant Kenyan podium sweep at the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

The race was a masterclass in composure as Wanyonyi, aided by the rhythmic flicker of the Wavelight pacing technology, held his nerve against a field of seasoned milers. He shined in the final 200 meters, unleashing his signature 800m kick to hold off the hard-charging Reynold Cheruiyot, who took silver in 3:34.73.

Kyumbe Munguti completed the top three in 3:36.21, as the home crowd at Nyayo Stadium witnessed the birth of a potential new double-threat on the global middle-distance stage.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi winning 1500m at Kipkeino classic

Despite his dominant performance, the freshly crowned SOYA Male Sportsperson of the Year remained humble about his long-term plans.

“The race was good, it shows my build-up has been strong,” Wanyonyi noted post-race.

While he hinted at a return to his 800m specialty for the Rabat Diamond League, this 3:34.11 performance serves as a massive warning shot to the world’s elite 1,500m runners ahead of the 2028 Olympic cycle.

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