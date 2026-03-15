Tears of joy as Takamoto Katsuta roars to maiden Safari Rally win - Capital Sports
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Japan's Takamoto Katsuta in action at WRC Safari Rally. PHOTO/TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT

Safari Rally

Tears of joy as Takamoto Katsuta roars to maiden Safari Rally win

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 15, 2026 – Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta roared to his first ever victory at the WRC Safari Rally, putting on a disciplined performance on the final day to preserve the overall lead.

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The Toyota Gazoo Racing Team driver fought back tears as he soaked in the momentous occasion of emerging the best of the best at the world’s toughest rally.

Katsuta came into the day atop the overall standings, following the retirement of his teammates, Oliver Solberg — who had been leading since Thursday — Sebastien Ogier and the immediate former defending champion Elfyn Evans.

Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux of iHyundai came second as Finnish youngster Sami Pajari — also of Toyota — came third in what was his second ever Safari Rally appearance.

Speaking after the epic win, the Japanese credited his navigator, Aaron Johnston, for his support throughout the years.

“I don’t know what to say. We have so many difficulties and moments. Aaron has worked very hard to work with me. The team always believed in me when I was failing all the time. Thanks to the whole team. I’m here because of them and Aaron,” he said.

Katsuta further mentioned Estonian driver Ott Tanak as another person who has supported him throughout the tiring journey.

“My family has always been a big support. Thanks to Ott Tanak he has been contacting me and sending me messages he was waking up early every morning. Akio-San, finally we are here, Thank you,” he said.

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