How Kenyans are faring so far at 2026 WRC Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 14, 2026 – Karan Patel continues to fly the country’s flag high at the ongoing WRC Safari Rally, holding his own in the WRC2 category despite a punishing terrain that has thus far humbled the best-of-the-best in the sport.

Ahead of the afternoon session on Saturday, the two-time Africa Rally Championships (ARC) champion sits seventh in WRC2 category, despite incurring a 10-second penalty.

In eighth and ninth are fellow countrymen, Aakif Virani and Samman Vohra, who were also slapped with penalties of 10.10 and 11:10 seconds respectively.

Another Kenyan in the competition, Hamza Anwar, sits 12th in the overall standings.

Elsewhere, in the WRC3 category, another one of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) sponsored drivers, Nikhil Sachania, sits second.