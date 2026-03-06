What next for Harambee Starlets after Africa Cup of Nations postponement?

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 6, 2026 – Harambee Starlets returned to the country on Friday afternoon following the postponement of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), which had been slated for March 17-April 3 in Morocco.

The team were enroute to Miramas, France for a high performance camp ahead of the continental showpiece when the Confederation of African Football (Caf) made the long-awaited announcement.

The continental governing body cited unforeseen circumstances as the reason for its decision as well as a desire to stage a world class event.

Beldine Odemba’s girls had been camped in Ivory Coast for the past one week during which they played — and lost — two warm-up matches against Benin and the hosts.

Speaking afterwards, the gaffer noted the lack of cutting edge in the team’s finishing.

“It’s good that we have played international friendlies. They give you a good picture of where you are. We really need to work with the girls mentally and psychologically. We need to sharpen our attack and we need to get more goals,” Odemba said.

At the same time, while acknowledging receipt of the postponement, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) said they would provide a way forward soon.

“Despite this postponement, we remain committed to providing the Harambee Starlets with the resources, planning and support necessary to keep the team ready and competitive for the rescheduled tournament,” FKF said in a statement.

Starlets, who are set to make their second appearance at the competition, are pooled in Group A with hosts Morocco, Senegal and Algeria.