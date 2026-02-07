Germany 7s team worried over Nairobi hot weather, high altitude ahead of HSBC Division 2 tourney - Capital Sports
Rugby

Germany 7s team worried over Nairobi hot weather, high altitude ahead of HSBC Division 2 tourney

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 7, 2026 – Germany rugby 7s head coach Pablo Feijoo is concerned about the effect of Nairobi’s hot weather and high altitude on their HSBC Division 2 ambitions next weekend.

Feijoo admits the weather changes may affect his charges negatively but is nonetheless keen to adapt to the situation.

“We have come from where it is zero degrees Celsius and now we are here. Obviously, with the change of weather there might be a challenge for us, not forgetting the high altitude in Nairobi. However, it is what it is and we will just have to do our best,” the Spanish legend said.

Feijoo further underlined his side’s desire to emerge victorious in the first leg of the competition, set for Nyayo Stadium on February 14-15.

However, the coach is fully aware of the gravity of the task at hand, considering the pedigree of their opponents.

“We have some very good teams in the tournament, such as Kenya, Uruguay and the United States who have been playing in the HSBC for a very long time. It’s going to be very tough but the boys have been working hard and we will be very eager to show what we can do,” Feijoo said.

The Germans were the first to arrive in the country, docking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday night.

They will be among six teams competing in the men’s division, which will be played in a round robin format — as will be the women’s category.

Boasting widespread experience as a player — and now as coach — Feijoo believes his charges are much more equipped and mentally ready to take the bull by the horns.

With tickets to the two-day event sold out, the coach is looking forward to a packed stadium.

Even though he understands the stands will be filled with Kenyans, Feijoo points out that this bodes well for the spirit of the competition.

“A packed stadium is always a good thing for rugby. The Division 1 the past weekend wasn’t as packed as it should have been but now coming to Nairobi, with the tickets sold out, we expect an enjoyable event. Obviously, this means that playing against Kenya will be really tough,” he said.

Aside from the hosts, the Wolfpacks will be up against Canada, the United States, Belgium and Uruguay

