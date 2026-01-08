Trouble in FKF as Hussein-Ndege war nears boiling point

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 8, 2026 – Dark smoke is billowing from the inner sanctum of Kandanda House and it seems only a matter of time before it becomes a raging fire.

Confidential and authoritative sources tell of a vicious tug of war between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed and the CEO, Harold Ndege, which has torn their working relationship beyond repair.

The two are reportedly not seeing eye to eye, with the president accusing the CEO of incompetency in discharging his duties.

A National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting planned for Thursday next week (January 15) may just be Ndege’s waterloo.

Among the issues to be discussed at the meeting will be a recommendation and proposal of the president on the conduct of the general secretary (CEO).

It could be Ndege’s final day in office if majority of the NEC vote in favour of his expulsion/suspension as CEO.

FKF CEO Harold Ndege speaks during a club licensing workshop on Tuesday. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

However, the CEO has reportedly remained unbowed and vowed to go to court to challenge any such decision at the meeting.

The rift between the two top officials has drawn in the NEC members, with most of them assuming one side or the other.

Those opposed to Ndege’s planned ouster have also questioned why the meeting will be held virtually instead of physically at Kandanda House.

There have also claims of money changing hands as each side seeks to increase its numbers.

Ndege was appointed as FKF CEO in February last year, boasting a rich background in finance and management by virtue of his academic qualifications and professional experience.

He succeeded Patrick Korir who had been appointed by the previous regime of Nick Mwendwa, but stayed on for two months to enhance the transition to the new office.

Ndege also boasts a rich playing career that includes two FKF Premier League titles with Tusker as well as another stint with Mathare United.