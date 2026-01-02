Okutoyi cruises to final of ITF Women's World Tour tourney - Capital Sports
Angella Okutoyi in action at the ITF Women's World Tour. PHOTO/KLTA FACEBOOK

Tennis

Okutoyi cruises to final of ITF Women’s World Tour tourney

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 2, 2026 – Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi qualified for the final of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tour with victory at Parklands Sports Club on Friday afternoon.

The African Games champion progressed at the expense of Serbia’s Natalija Senic who retired after the first set.

By then, Okutoyi had already won 6-1 in the first set to put herself in prime position for the final.

The youngster will now face Poland’s Zuzzana Pawlikowska whose opponent in the other semi-final — Germany’s Anastasiya Kuparev retired in the third set.

The German had won 6-4 in the first set before Pawlikowska recovered to triumph 6-3 in the next set.

The third set was 4-0 in favour of the Pole before Kuparev threw in the towel.

Okutoyi will also team up with Pawlikowska to face Egypt’s Lamis Alhussein Abdel Aziz and Sandra Samir in the semi-finals of the doubles.

