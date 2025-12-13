Ruto rewards Harambee Stars coach McCarthy after successful year

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 13, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy was on Friday awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC) by President William Ruto.

McCarthy was conferred the top honour after a stellar year in which he led the national team to the quarters of the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in Nairobi.

The South African took over as national team boss in March this year, going on to win six out of the 14 games in charge thus far.

The former Manchester United forwards coach has also lost five times and drawn thrice.

His latest game in charge was a humbling 8-0 loss to Senegal in Antalya, Turkey.

Also awarded a HSC was Ulinzi Stars captain Boniface Muchiri, who has been a crucial part of McCarthy’s rebuild of the national team.

Muchiri was a cog in the Harambee Stars’ midfield and forward line at CHAN as the team made history by reaching the knockout of an international tourney for the first time ever.

Gor Mahia midfielder, who scored twice at CHAN, was also conferred the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW).

In the special Kenya Gazette notice, President Ruto said the awards are as a result of the distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities.

Harambee Stars are presently building up to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.