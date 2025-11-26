Junior Stars lose to Ethiopia in dead rubber Afcon qualifier tie in Addis Ababa

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 26, 2025 – The national under 17 football team lost 1-0 to their Ethiopian counterparts in their final Group A encounter of the Cecafa Regional qualifiers at the Abebe Bikila Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The hosts notched the winner through dangerman Dawit Kasaw who fired the winner in the 60th minute from the edge of the box, past Junior Stars goalkeeper Chris Georgian.

William Muluya’s charges couldn’t find a way back into the match, struggling to muster an attack against the hosts who stood stoically in defence.

Both teams have already qualified for the semis of the tourney, which is doubling up as qualifiers for next year’s Africa Under 17 Cup of Nations.

The hosts top the group with 10 points as Kenya finish second with seven.