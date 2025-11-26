Ethiopians in the cross hairs as Junior Stars shoot for top of Group A in Afcon qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 26, 2025 – National under 17 football team captain Raphael Omondi has fired a warning shot to Ethiopia ahead of Thursday’s encounter at the Cecafa Regional qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Addis Ababa.

Omondi says the Junior Stars will provide the hosts with the same dose of treatment they have meted out to Rwanda and South Sudan in their previous matches.

“We will face them with the same mentality that we have approached all the other opponents. We will not underrate them but respect them…they are serious opponents so we will try and impose our game on them,” the skipper said.

Thursday’s duel is expected to be a sight to behold for football purists, both teams famed for their attacking style of football.

Both sides have already booked their place in the semis but there is still the ‘small matter’ of determining the group winners.

The hosts have been unplayable at the regional tournament, thrashing Rwanda 2-0 and South Sudan 4-1 in their first two matches.

They then played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Somalia to top Group A with seven points.

Meanwhile, William ‘Kanu’ Muluya’s charges were slow starters to the tourney, being held to a 1-1 draw with Somalia on Tuesday last week.

They then recovered from a goal down to beat Rwanda 2-1 on Friday before putting two past South Sudan at the Abebe Bikila Stadium on Monday.

Like wine that gets better with age, Omondi believes the Junior Stars are shining brighter with every game.

“Yes, we began the tournament on a slow note and drew against Somalia. However, starting a tournament on a negative note does not mean that that is how things will pan out. We are glad that we have come into our own and we look forward to continuing in the same wavelength,” the teenager said.

In dazzling winger Trevor Nasasiro and Kariobangi Sharks’ Razel Omondi, among others, Muluya has players that he can call upon to unlock the hosts’ defence.

However, the backline will have to be wary of Ethiopia’s tricky forwards, most notably, Dawit Kasaw Yirdaw, who bagged a hattrick against South Sudan.