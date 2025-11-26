Ethiopians in the cross hairs as Junior Stars shoot for top of Group A in Afcon qualifiers - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Junior Stars players in training in Addis Ababa. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION.

Harambee Stars

Ethiopians in the cross hairs as Junior Stars shoot for top of Group A in Afcon qualifiers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 26, 2025 – National under 17 football team captain Raphael Omondi has fired a warning shot to Ethiopia ahead of Thursday’s encounter at the Cecafa Regional qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Addis Ababa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Omondi says the Junior Stars will provide the hosts with the same dose of treatment they have meted out to Rwanda and South Sudan in their previous matches.

“We will face them with the same mentality that we have approached all the other opponents. We will not underrate them but respect them…they are serious opponents so we will try and impose our game on them,” the skipper said.

Thursday’s duel is expected to be a sight to behold for football purists, both teams famed for their attacking style of football.

Both sides have already booked their place in the semis but there is still the ‘small matter’ of determining the group winners.

The hosts have been unplayable at the regional tournament, thrashing Rwanda 2-0 and South Sudan 4-1 in their first two matches.

They then played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Somalia to top Group A with seven points.

Meanwhile, William ‘Kanu’ Muluya’s charges were slow starters to the tourney, being held to a 1-1 draw with Somalia on Tuesday last week.

They then recovered from a goal down to beat Rwanda 2-1 on Friday before putting two past South Sudan at the Abebe Bikila Stadium on Monday.

Like wine that gets better with age, Omondi believes the Junior Stars are shining brighter with every game.

“Yes, we began the tournament on a slow note and drew against Somalia. However, starting a tournament on a negative note does not mean that that is how things will pan out. We are glad that we have come into our own and we look forward to continuing in the same wavelength,” the teenager said.

In dazzling winger Trevor Nasasiro and Kariobangi Sharks’ Razel Omondi, among others, Muluya has players that he can call upon to unlock the hosts’ defence.

However, the backline will have to be wary of Ethiopia’s tricky forwards, most notably, Dawit Kasaw Yirdaw, who bagged a hattrick against South Sudan.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020