Odibets Kenya Launches Exciting Evolution Spin Gifts Campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Odibets Kenya has launched its highly anticipated Evolution Spin Gifts campaign, offering players across its online casino, a chance to win exciting rewards through free spins on selected games.

The promotion, which runs from 1st July to 31st December 2025, is part of the broader Evolution Spin Gifts network promotion that has gained popularity across multiple platforms globally.

The Spin Gifts campaign is open to all Odibets customers in Kenya, both new and existing. To participate, punters are expected to place a cash bet of at least Sh20 on any of the selected Evolution Games.

Random Spin Gifts will be triggered while playing eligible game while players are eligible to win free spins of varying values based on their betting activity

Players can enjoy a wide selection of thrilling games offered on Odibets including but not limited to Cash Ultimate, Regal Streak, Golden Leprechaun Megaways, and Hot 4 Cash.

Others are Diamond Blitz, Mystic Wheel, Blue Diamond, Fire In The Hole xBomb, Fortune House, Dynamite Riches, Bounty Raid, Deadwood, Immortal Fruits, Fruit Blox, Golden Cryptex, Dragon’s Luck Power Reels, Reel Keeper and Vault Cracker.

The promotion comes with several key conditions that players should be aware of. Free Spins vouchers will expire within three days from when they are triggered, the value of Free Spins is based on the player’s last bet size, there is a maximum payout on Free Spins winnings of KShs. 75,000 and Spin Gifts will trigger randomly throughout the promotional period on the listed games

“We’re excited to bring this innovative promotion to our Kenyan customers,” said Wilson Gichuhi, the Odibets Head of Product. “The Evolution Spin Gifts campaign offers players more chances to win with every spin, adding an extra layer of excitement to their gaming experience.”

The campaign is fully funded by Evolution, ensuring a seamless experience for all participants.

Apart from the Evo promotion, Odibets is also running a similar spin campaign for Jetx where customers stand to win 130 million, from 2nd July to 31 July. Others on offer are aviator rains, virtual league free bets, among others.