Morans miss out on bronze at Africa 7s Cup after loss to Zimbabwe - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

George 'Japolo' Ooro in action at the Rugby Africa 7s. PHOTO/SHUJAA

Rugby

Morans miss out on bronze at Africa 7s Cup after loss to Zimbabwe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22 – The national men’s rugby 7s junior team finished fourth at the Africa Cup after losing to Zimbabwe in the bronze medal match in Mauritius on Sunday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chrisant Ojwang shot the Morans into the lead with the first try before Dennis Abukuse made it 10-0.

Jackson Siketi converted successfully between the posts as Louis Kisia’s side started the game guns blazing.

The southern Africans pulled one back at the start of the second half but Abukuse went over the white chalk to extend Morans’ lead.

However, the Zimbabweans scored a centre post try, followed by a successful conversion to make for a nervy end of the game.

With the clock running down, Morans’ resolute defense fell apart as the Zimbabweans scored their third converted try to bag the bronze medal.

Kenya had earlier lost 14-12 to Madagascar in the semi-finals, a result which left many in shock considering their slaloming run in the tournament.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020