Morans miss out on bronze at Africa 7s Cup after loss to Zimbabwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22 – The national men’s rugby 7s junior team finished fourth at the Africa Cup after losing to Zimbabwe in the bronze medal match in Mauritius on Sunday afternoon.

Chrisant Ojwang shot the Morans into the lead with the first try before Dennis Abukuse made it 10-0.

Jackson Siketi converted successfully between the posts as Louis Kisia’s side started the game guns blazing.

The southern Africans pulled one back at the start of the second half but Abukuse went over the white chalk to extend Morans’ lead.

However, the Zimbabweans scored a centre post try, followed by a successful conversion to make for a nervy end of the game.

With the clock running down, Morans’ resolute defense fell apart as the Zimbabweans scored their third converted try to bag the bronze medal.

Kenya had earlier lost 14-12 to Madagascar in the semi-finals, a result which left many in shock considering their slaloming run in the tournament.