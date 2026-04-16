Five-Star Vibes: Lessons learnt from Historic FIFA Global Women Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16, 2026 – The dust has settled, the trophies have been lifted, and the Matildas have flown out of the 254, but the impact of the last week on Kenyan soil will be felt for years.

The inaugural FIFA Women’s Series wasn’t just about the score-lines, it was a statement of intent for women’s football in Africa.

From Sam Kerr’s backflips — mental or literal! –to the roar of a record-breaking crowd, here are the five biggest takeaways from a beautiful week of football.

1. Nairobi is a Women’s Football Fortress

If anyone doubted the hunger for women’s sports in Kenya, Wednesday night provided the answer.

The crowd that packed Nyayo National Stadium for Kenya vs. Australia was easily the largest ever to witness a women’s game in the country.

Harambee Starlets captain Mwanalima Adam (2nd left) and her Australian counterpart, Alanna Kennedy (2nd right) line up before their match. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Seeing thousands of fans chanting for the Starlets against a top-15 world power proved that if you provide the stage, the fans will bring the noise.

Nairobi didn’t just host a tournament; it hosted a movement.

2. The Gap is Closing Fast!

On paper, a match between world-class Matildas and our Starlets looked like a mismatch. But on the pitch? The Matildas knew they were in a game.

From Fasila Adhiambo rattling the woodwork to the Starlets high-intensity press that rattled Chelsea’s Sam Kerr in the opening minutes, the lesson is clear: African teams are no longer just making up the numbers.

Harambee Starlets pose for a photo after receiving their medals. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

With more high-level exposure like the FIFA Series, the “underdog” tag won’t stay on Kenya for long.

3. A Dream Debut for the Next Generation

While the senior stars grabbed the headlines, the series gave us a glimpse of the future.

Seeing youngsters like Leticia McKenna of Australia score on her debut, and our own local talents like Marion Serenge holding their own against seasoned pros, was a reminder of why development matters.

The series proved that international windows are the best classrooms for the next crop of legends.

4. Beyond the Pitch: Cultural Diplomacy Wins

One of the most heartwarming moments of the series happened away from the stadium.

The Matildas spent time with the Kibera Girls Soccer Academy, proving that football is a bridge between cultures.

Sam Kerr and her teammates didn’t just come to play; they came to learn, educate, and inspire.

Australian players pose for photos with Kibera Girls Soccer Academy players. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Seeing world-class athletes embracing Kenyan culture, and dreaming of safaris with Sam Kerr being mesmerised by Rhinos, humanized the stars and created a lasting bond between the two nations.

5. We Need a Permanent Calendar for the Women’s Game

If the FIFA Series taught us anything, it’s that we want more.

The uncertainty surrounding the FKF Women’s Cup and domestic reward structures stands in stark contrast to the success of this week.

To keep the momentum of this record-breaking crowd, the domestic game must match the ambition we saw at Nyayo.

The Final Verdict:

Women’s football isn’t just growing, it’s here, it’s loud, and it’s beautiful! Hongera, Starlets, for a tournament that won our hearts!