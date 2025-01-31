Odibets Expands Gaming Portfolio with Exciting Crash Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Crash games like Aviator and Aviatrix have been rapidly growing in popularity in the Kenyan market with betting firm Odibets recently partnering with Incentive Games to release a new suite of these games.

Aviatrix, in particular, launched on Odibets in July 2024, making the thrilling crash game available to Kenyan players.

As one of the most popular betting and gaming brands in Kenya, Odibets is well-positioned to introduce a huge player base to these games. With over 1,000 betting events available daily on their platform, Odibets has gained a loyal following.

While exact player numbers are not publicly available, it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of Kenyans are likely playing crash games on Odibets based on the betting site’s popularity. Crash games have proven to be a major draw, especially for younger Gen Z players who are attracted to the social and multiplayer elements.

Head of Product at Odibets Wilson Gichuki notes that the betting firm’s goal is to deliver cutting edge gaming solutions with variety of options for punters.

“Odibets goal is to deliver cutting-edge gaming solutions and diversify its entertainment options for its customers and the gaming industry with these gamified crash games like Aviator, JetX, and Aviatrix,” Gichuki stated.

One effective strategy is to prefer betting on low multipliers for more consistent wins. While high multipliers are tempting, they are much riskier. Prioritizing lower multipliers allows you to gradually grow your bankroll with less volatility.

Another useful tip is to use the auto bet and auto cash-out functions. These allow you to automatically place bets and cash out at predetermined multipliers. Taking emotions out of the equation this way can lead to more disciplined play.

Since Aviator is a very luck-based game, the key to winning big is to cash out at low multipliers and gradually build your fund over time. Don’t get greedy chasing huge multipliers. Slow and steady wins the race.

Before playing, it’s crucial to set clear limits on your budget and stick to them. Decide ahead of time how much you’re comfortable losing and never exceed that amount. This prevents losses from spiraling out of control.

In summary, the best ways to win more at Aviator are to bet on low multipliers, use auto functions, gradually build your fund, set strict limits, take breaks, and avoid greed. Discipline is key. However, keep in mind it is still gambling. No strategy is ever 99% guaranteed. Always gamble responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Consider other options like sports betting or investing as potentially more profitable alternatives.