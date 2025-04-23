Doncic helps Lakers level series against Minnesota

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 23, 2025 – Luka Doncic scored a game-high 31 points for the Los Angeles Lakers as they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 to level their Western Conference first-round play-off series at 1-1.

Doncic sank 16 of his points in the first quarter as the home side started strongly and his overall performance also included 12 rebounds and nine assists.

LeBron James added 21 points to the Lakers’ tally as he also registered 11 rebounds, while team-mate Austin Reaves contributed 16 points.

“It was just a question of if we would be more physical or not and I think we showed that,” said Doncic as he helped his side to a 34-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“We were there for 48 minutes. We got up big in the first quarter, we learned from the last game and we just stuck with it.”

Minnesota were not as clinical as in the first game, with Julius Randle scoring 27 points and Anthony Edwards adding 25.

“It seemed like every time I caught the ball, they kind of went into a zone in a sense,” said Edwards.

“It was kind of confusing at times but we’ll watch the film and be ready [for game three].”

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 34 points but his visiting side were beaten 123-115 by the Indiana Pacers and went 2-0 down in their Eastern Conference first-round play-off series.

The Bucks had Damian Lillard back following a five-week absence and he sank a three-pointer in the latter stages of the fourth quarter to help his side reduce a 15-point deficit and draw to within two points of the Pacers at 115-113.

However, Andrew Nembhard, who scored 17 points, responded with a three-pointer for the Pacers as they held on in a game which included a first-quarter scuffle and a number of technical fouls.

“It’s fun,” said Tyrese Haliburton. “This is what everybody lives for. We’re all competitors, so having a lot of fun competing right now.”

Haliburton scored 21 points and added 12 assists, while Pacers team-mate Pascal Siakam added 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Western Conference winners Oklahoma City Thunder went 2-0 up in the first-round play-off series against the Memphis Grizzlies courtesy of a comfortable 118-99 home win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points for the Thunder as team-mates Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren added 24 and 20 points respectively.

Jaren Jackson Jr scored 26 points and Ja Morant added 23 for the Grizzlies but they struggled to trouble their hosts.