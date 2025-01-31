No plans to move world cycling event away from Rwanda - Capital Sports
Team Rwanda cycling outift at the Tour of Rwanda

Cycling

No plans to move world cycling event away from Rwanda

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31, 2025 – Cycling’s world governing body, the UCI, says it has no plans to move the 2025 Road World Championships away from Rwanda amid the ongoing conflict in neighbouring DR Congo.

Rwanda is set to become the first African nation to host the event from 21-28 September.

The M23 rebel group has captured almost all of the eastern Congolese city of Goma and threatened to continue its offensive to the capital, Kinshasa, which is 2,600km (1,600 miles) away.

The UCI said it is “closely monitoring developments” and their potential impact on organisation of the championships in Kigali.

It added that Rwanda “remains entirely safe for tourism and business” because fighting is confined to DR Congo.

“Following the spread of rumours on this subject, the UCI clarifies that no relocation of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships from Rwanda to Switzerland or any other location is planned at this time,” a statement on the governing body’s website said.

“We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution of the situation.

“The UCI wishes to emphasise that sport, and cycling in particular, are powerful ambassadors for peace, friendship, and solidarity.”

Cycling official says Rwanda ‘is safe’

United Nations experts have accused Rwanda of backing M23 rebels, which the authorities in Kigali have previously denied.

DR Congo’s foreign minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner has told the BBC that Rwanda is illegally occupying her country and attempting to orchestrate regime change.

Rwanda’s government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo denied the accusation and said its troops were only deployed to prevent the conflict spilling over to its territory.

However, the route of the Tour du Rwanda, which beings on 23 February and runs until 2 March, could yet be affected by the situation in DR Congo.

Competing teams are scheduled for an overnight stay in Rubavu, which is located just 10km from Goma, in between stages three and four.

But a Tour du Rwanda spokesman said that no team has expressed any safety concerns.

“The war is in [DR] Congo not in Rwanda, why would we change our routes?” the race’s head of communications Kayishema Tity Thierry told BBC Sport Africa.

“[Teams] know how Rwanda keeps its promise. If we say we are safe that means we are safe.

“President Kagame promised Rwandans to continue their usual business and go home sleep well.”

