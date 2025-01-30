Massive Boost For WRC Safari Rally As KCB Credit Ksh 209m Into Global Event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – The Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) have unveiled a bumper Ksh 209 million sponsorship towards this year’s WRC Safari Rally.

Announcing the sponsorship, KCB Group CEO Paul Russo said the sponsorship marks an important milestone in their involvement in Kenyan sports.

“We are proud to be part of the transformation journey that brought Kenyan motorsports in the global space. Today marks a new chapter in our history and reiterates our commitment to supporting Kenyan sports,” Russo said.

Of the bounty, Ksh 100million will go towards the preparation and staging of the global event.

Furthermore, Ksh 23 million will be diverted towards four local drivers, including Nikhil Sachania, Tinashe Gatimu, Karan Patel and Evans Kavisu.

The remaining amount will be used for activations, branding, hospitality and Revvisha na KCB campaign, which aims to encourage a savings culture among Kenyans.

Russo underlined that the sponsorship is a testament of the bank’s passion for Kenyan sports, promising that this is not about to end anytime soon.

“I assure you (the government) of our commitment as you work to uplift sports in Kenya. We are a great partner of government and we don’t apologise for that. When we talk about Kenyan heritage, we talk about KCB,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya thanked the bank for recognising the place of sports in development.

“I commend KCB for consistently being patriotic to support the rally and sports, generally in Kenya. Their dedication to uplift livelihoods is commendable,” the CS said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He expressed the government’s commitment to work with KCB and other private sector partners in upcoming international events, set to be held in the country.

“We will be inviting KCB and other partners to support CHAN and AFCON. We will convene a meeting soon to present a proposal on how you can come on board,” Mvurya said. Day Four Action of WRC Safari Rally 2024. Photo/CMONCY

This year’s WRC Safari Rally revs-off on March 19 (Wednesday)with the shakedown in Sleeping Warrior, followed by a ceremonial flagoff in front of City Hall, the next day.

This will be proceeded by a super special stage at Kasarani before drivers speed off to Naivasha for an autograph session at Safari Mall.

Then, the race proper begins with an 8km loop at Mzabibu stage, on the same day.

Top drivers from top manufacturers are expected to compete in what is famed as toughest leg of the WRC.