Former US international Carli Lloyd and ex-Arsenal star Ian Wright in Auckland

Football

Wright says he ‘cannot accept’ Aluko’s apology

Published

LONDON, England, April 26, 2025 – Ian Wright says he “cannot accept” Eni Aluko’s apology for suggesting the former England striker risked blocking female pundits from being given broadcasting opportunities.

Wright, who is a pundit for various outlets on the men’s and women’s game, said he had seen the apology from the ex-England forward but wanted to move on from it.

“I’m very disappointed by what Eni has said,” the Arsenal legend said. “She knows how I have helped her and supported her publicly.

“I can’t accept it [the apology] but I also want to move on from it. I don’t need any further social commentary directed at anyone.”

More to follow.

