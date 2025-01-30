Dates for 2025 National Sevens Circuit set

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – The 2025 National Sevens Circuit will kick-off on the weekend of July 25 with the final leg scheduled for September 12-13.

This was announced by the Kenya Rugby Union Thursday promising to be two months of thrilling sevens action.

Teams led by defending champions Kenya Harlequin, will battle it out over six high-stakes legs that will be announced on a later date.

Quins lifted the title ahead of heavy weights Kabras Sugar and KCB RFC who finished second and third respectively.

The second leg is slated for August 1-2, keeping the momentum alive as rivalries take shape.

After a short break, the third leg resumes on August 15-16, bringing the intensity to new heights.

A week later, the fourth leg unfolds on August 22-23.

The penultimate leg is slated for September 5-6 before the circuit concluding September 12-13, where the ultimate champion will be crowned in what promises to be a spectacular climax.