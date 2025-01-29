Lewis-Skelly ban overturned after Arsenal appeal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29, 2025 – Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly’s three-match ban – imposed for a red card at Wolves on Saturday – has been overturned.

The Gunners appealed against the decision to send off the 18-year-old and an independent regulatory commission upheld their claim of wrongful dismissal, the Football Association confirmed.

“We’re very happy that decision has been made,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday night on the eve of their final Champions League group game against Girona.

“The club has put all the evidence and everything it could put together to defend our position, and it was pretty fast. It’s good to know today basically, that’s helpful.

“Now we have more options because he’s going to be available and that’s something very positive for the team.”

Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red card after fouling Matt Doherty, with referee Michael Oliver deeming it serious foul play.

Doherty was just outside the Wolves box as he mounted a counter-attack in the 43rd minute. The decision was initially upheld by Darren England, who was the video assistant referee (VAR).

Wolves later went down to 10 men after Joao Gomes’ second yellow on 70 minutes, before Riccardo Calafiori’s 74th-minute strike gave Arsenal a 1-0 win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Immediately after Saturday’s game, Arteta told BBC Match of the Day the decision was “so obvious that today you don’t need my words”.

“I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you,” he said to Sky Sports.

“Because it is that obvious, I don’t think my words are going to help.”

Police have since been investigating “threats and abuse” directed at referee Oliver, said referees’ body PGMOL.

‘One of the worst decisions’ and ‘clearly not a red’

Lewis-Skelly caught Doherty’s shin and then foot, and Oliver quickly showed a red card, with VAR deciding against sending the referee to the pitchside monitor.

On the Premier League’s website it says high, full and forceful contact on the ankle or above is “considered dangerous” and a “red card”.

Alan Shearer, the competition’s record goalscorer, said the sending off was “one of the worst decisions I’ve seen in a long time”.

“As a referee you can get it wrong on the pitch, you might see something which is incorrect,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Arsenal substitute Calafiori told Sky Sports that “from the bench, it was clearly not a red card”.

Speaking at a news conference just after the commission’s decision was announced, Arteta said: “[I’m] obviously really happy that the decision has been made and Myles is going to be available for us.”

How did the pundits react?

Former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer on BBC Match of the Day: “It should have been a yellow card, it is a terrible decision. There was no speed, no intensity, it was not endangering an opponent and was 90 yards from goal, so never, ever a red card.

“What worries me is there is an assistant VAR and a VAR who have seen several replays and they think it is serious foul play.”

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean on Sky Sports: “When you see a still image, you understand what he has done. He has put his studs down his leg for serious foul play. Scraped down the Achilles.”

Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin: “Myles Lewis-Skelly is only 10 yards outside the opposition’s box. It must be for violent conduct, but that doesn’t look like violent conduct. It’s a cynical trip. I have never seen that in my life. I am stunned by a red card.”

Former Manchester City centre-back Nedum Onuoha: “It’s definitely not a red card for me. I can see now with more replays why it is the right thing to do. Maybe the referee sees that Myles Lewis-Skelly has no intent to play the ball. It’s a tough moment for Arsenal. For the youngster, I think he needs to understand there are different ways to do that.

“That’s not a red. That will get overturned very quickly. He tries to stop the counter-attack and it doesn’t look very bad to me.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Mark Chapman: “Baffling and nonsensical.”

Former Blackburn and Tottenham midfielder Tim Sherwood on Sky Sports: “I am still reeling from that. I can’t believe he has sent him off.”