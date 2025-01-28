Kenyan Golf Pros Receive Sponsorship Boost from Sports Agency, IMG Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – The Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) have received a Kes240,000 sponsorship boost from Kenya’s leading Sports Agency, IMG Kenya.

The PGK, who are organising their own qualifiers for the 2025 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) said the funds would ease the players’ participation expenses, enabling them to focus fully on their performance.

PGK Chairman John Wangai expressed his gratitude for the timely support and outlined the scale and significance of the qualifiers: “This year, we have over 50 Kenyan pros vying eight slots available for Kenyan players at the Kenya Open.”

“In the absence of any other organised qualifier, the PGK has organised a 72-hole qualifier to be played at Muthaiga and Sigona. We are incredibly grateful to IMG Kenya for stepping in to support our Pros, as this will ensure they can focus fully on their performance without being weighed down by logistical concerns.” IMG Kenya Managing Director Charles Gacheru during the 2024 Magical Kenya Open pro-am.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Charles Gacheru, IMG Kenya Limited Managing Director, commended the PGK for their initiative in organizing the tournaments: “I want to commend the PGK for their proactivity in organizing these qualifier events by themselves, and doing so with minimal support.”

“As stakeholders in Kenyan sports, and particularly in golf, IMG Kenya understands the financial challenges many of our pros face when preparing for such competitive events.”

“We are therefore delighted to step in and offer our support during this crucial time. This engagement marks the beginning of a conversation with the PGK on how we can build a more sustainable partnership to support our professional golfers going forward.”

The absence of consistent competitive events has had a negative impact on the performance of Kenyan golf professionals through the years.

“Since the 2024 MKO, our golf professionals have not had the opportunity to play in regular Pro events at home. This denies them the opportunity to play under competitive conditions and even the opportunity to earn a living from their trade,” Gacheru added. “Our small contribution this week marks the beginning of a commitment from IMG Kenya to work with the PGK to ensure a series of consistent events are staged to create a platform for the golf professionals, talented amateurs and our junior golfers.”

The golfers teed off yesterday at the par-72 Muthaiga Golf Club for the first leg of the two-legged qualifier tournament.

The second and final leg is set to take place at the par-72 Sigona Golf Club on Thursday, January 30, and Friday, January 31.

They will be aiming to clinch the coveted eight slots reserved for Kenyan pros in this year’s DP World Tour event, set to take place at the Muthaiga championship course on 20-23 February.