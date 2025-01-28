Defending Champion Karanga wins 2025 Sigona Bowl - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Golf

Defending Champion Karanga wins 2025 Sigona Bowl

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Kenya’s Golfer of the Year and defending champion, Michael Karanga, emerged the overall winner of this year’s Sigona Bowl, part of the NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Championship’s (KAGC) first leg.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The event took place at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club from January 24 to 27.

Karanga, representing Kiambu Golf Club, showcased his exceptional skills by carding a total of 212 gross over three rounds.

The tournament commenced last Friday and marks the start of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) organized 31-leg series for the KAGC, now in its 66th edition.

In the three-day tournament, Karanga began with a two-over par 74 gross on Friday, followed by an impressive six-under par 66 gross on the second day. He finished strong with a level par round on the final day, securing the overall title and taking home Ksh. 83,200.

“I am in good form and looking forward to playing well in the forthcoming Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi and the Africa Amateur Championship in South Africa, both slated for next month.  I thank all my supporters for their assistance,” said Karanga.

Adel Balala from Nyali Golf and Country Club finished in second place with a total of 217 gross, after rounds of 74, 72, and 71 gross, earning Ksh. 46,920.

Kellie Gachaga from Karen Country Club, who led on the first day with a level par 70 gross, finished fourth overall but was recognized as the tournament’s top lady with a total of 222 gross, receiving Ksh. 24,960.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This prestigious tournament marks the beginning of the 2025 season for the NCBA-supported KAGC, featuring a year-long series of 31 events across the country.

The Sigona Bowl was played over three days, with the first two rounds taking place on Friday and Saturday, followed by the final round on Sunday, where the top 33 players and ties made the cut.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved