Defending Champion Karanga wins 2025 Sigona Bowl

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Kenya’s Golfer of the Year and defending champion, Michael Karanga, emerged the overall winner of this year’s Sigona Bowl, part of the NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Championship’s (KAGC) first leg.

The event took place at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club from January 24 to 27.

Karanga, representing Kiambu Golf Club, showcased his exceptional skills by carding a total of 212 gross over three rounds.

The tournament commenced last Friday and marks the start of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) organized 31-leg series for the KAGC, now in its 66th edition.

In the three-day tournament, Karanga began with a two-over par 74 gross on Friday, followed by an impressive six-under par 66 gross on the second day. He finished strong with a level par round on the final day, securing the overall title and taking home Ksh. 83,200.

“I am in good form and looking forward to playing well in the forthcoming Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi and the Africa Amateur Championship in South Africa, both slated for next month. I thank all my supporters for their assistance,” said Karanga.

Adel Balala from Nyali Golf and Country Club finished in second place with a total of 217 gross, after rounds of 74, 72, and 71 gross, earning Ksh. 46,920.

Kellie Gachaga from Karen Country Club, who led on the first day with a level par 70 gross, finished fourth overall but was recognized as the tournament’s top lady with a total of 222 gross, receiving Ksh. 24,960.

This prestigious tournament marks the beginning of the 2025 season for the NCBA-supported KAGC, featuring a year-long series of 31 events across the country.

The Sigona Bowl was played over three days, with the first two rounds taking place on Friday and Saturday, followed by the final round on Sunday, where the top 33 players and ties made the cut.