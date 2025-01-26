War of wardresses: Kenya Prisons outclass Nairobi counterparts in women’s volleyball league

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2025 – Kenya Prisons beat Prisons Nairobi in straight sets in the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women’s league at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday morning.

The battle of the wardresses was more of a stroll in the park for the winners, who triumphed 25-14 25-19 and 25-18.

It was the Nairobians’ second loss of the weekend, following Saturday’s hiding by holders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at the same venue.

The bankers won in straight sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-14) to pick up from where they left off in December last year when they clinched the Karori Kipchumba International Volleyball Tournament in Eldoret.

Speaking after their win over Nairobi Prisons, KCB captain Edith Wisa said there is more to come from the bankers.

“We have just played our first game of the season and we are still trying to gel as a team with those of us who have come back from high school. All is well…I know if we keep working hard we are going to do even better in the remaining matches,” Wisa said.

KCB face Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in their second match of the weekend at Nyayo Stadium.