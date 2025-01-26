War of wardresses: Kenya Prisons outclass Nairobi counterparts in women's volleyball league - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action between Kenya Prisons (in red) and Nairobi Prisons. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

War of wardresses: Kenya Prisons outclass Nairobi counterparts in women’s volleyball league

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2025 – Kenya Prisons beat Prisons Nairobi in straight sets in the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women’s league at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The battle of the wardresses was more of a stroll in the park for the winners, who triumphed 25-14 25-19 and 25-18.

It was the Nairobians’ second loss of the weekend, following Saturday’s hiding by holders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at the same venue.

The bankers won in straight sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-14) to pick up from where they left off in December last year when they clinched the Karori Kipchumba International Volleyball Tournament in Eldoret.

Speaking after their win over Nairobi Prisons, KCB captain Edith Wisa said there is more to come from the bankers.

“We have just played our first game of the season and we are still trying to gel as a team with those of us who have come back from high school. All is well…I know if we keep working hard we are going to do even better in the remaining matches,” Wisa said.

KCB face Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in their second match of the weekend at Nyayo Stadium.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved