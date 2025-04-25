Marathon king Kipchoge satisfied with ‘whatever result’ at London Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 25, 2025 – Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge says he will be satisfied with whatever result he attains at this Sunday’s London Marathon.

Kipchoge says he is simply looking forward to enjoying himself on the road as he competes among other elite runners in the men’s race.

“I think I want to run with a fruitful and good result. I want to run with the fast people and the result I will get, I will be satisfied and I’ll move on,” the double world record holder said.

Kipchoge says his preparations have been on point thus far and is in a great shape ahead of the competition.

“I have been running in a good way…ending my sessions in a good way…and in a happy way. I have never changed anything…I still love running…I still stretch myself out in training to see how my body feels,” he said.

The four-time London Marathon champion will be competing in his first race since his debacle at the Paris Olympics in August last year, where he failed to finish.

In his last appearance at the World Marathon Majors race in 2020, the 41-year-old finished eighth after clocking 2:06:49.

Sunday’s race brings him face-to-face with other elite runners including his fellow Kenyan, defending champion Alexander Munyao, Olympic champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia and world half marathon record holder Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda.

Kipchoge expects a tantalising race, much more with the involvement of his younger competitors who he believes have a bright future ahead of them.

“I am the oldest athlete…I believe I have been here for 22 years. I feel I need to make holistic people…I believe those who are younger than me are actually better than me. I know I was the best but the younger athletes I believe they can become better than me,” he said.

In particular, the five-time Berlin Marathon champion earmarked Kiplimo as one to keep an eye on.

“I think he is capable of running anything. He has a good mind of trying to take on any challenge. Absolutely, I believe he could be the man to break the sub-2:00 barrier. This world is full of challenges and we need to challenge it to make it a better world,” Kipchoge said.

Kipchoge will be looking for his first victory since September 2023 when he clocked 2:02:42 to win the Berlin Marathon.