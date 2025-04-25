‘Motherhood has made me a better runner,’ – record holder Kipyegon says

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 25, 2025 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon says motherhood has transformed her into a better athlete.

Kipyegon says she has grown mentally as an athlete ever since she joined the mother’s club, six years ago.

“Absolutely yes…motherhood has changed who I am. Since I gave birth to my daughter I have been running fast and strong. I think it has changed me mentally. Being a mother can change anybody,” the double world record holder said.

The 31-year-old has taken the world by storm ever since she gave birth to her six-year-old daughter, Alyn.

Since returning to action, Kipyegon has thrice won the world title for the women’s 1500m, become the first woman in the history of the 1500m to clinch three Olympic crowns and broken the world record on four different occasions — 1500m (twice), 5000m and the mile.

Kipyegon says her daughter has been her biggest supporter and motivator whenever she lines up at the start line.

“She understands what I do and she is supporting me in any way because she understands I have to travel around the world to race. She normally watches every race I compete in. It really motivates me a lot,” she said.

Kipyegon is among 11 athletes who will competing in the women’s 1000m at the opening leg of this year’s Diamond League in Xiamen, China on Saturday night.

She will be up against a number of elite runners, including the 2019 world 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda, Jamaica’s Natoya Goule-Toppin, and Benin’s Noelle Yarigo, among others.

Kipyegon expects a mouthwatering clash in a discipline that is a different cup of tea for her.

“1000m is a kind of like the 800m…it’s shorter than 1500m but longer than 800m and so it should be an interesting race. I don’t have any tactics but I will simply run and we will see what will happens,” the Olympic 5000m silver medalist said.

She added: “I am starting my season tomorrow. Training has been good and I am just waiting to get on the track tomorrow.”

Besides the season opener in Xiamen, there is also the ‘small issue’ of the sub-four minute mile, which Kipyegon is to attempt to make history as the first female athlete to clock such a time in the history of the discipline.

Nonetheless, she has adopted a ‘first-things-first’ approach to her season.

“That’s a very tough question but my mind and my thoughts is for tomorrow. My focus right now is to run tomorrow and then focus on what is next,” she said.

Kipyegon will attempt the feat on June 26 in Paris although it will not be considered an official record because she will likely use a team of rotating pacemakers and technological advanced trainers and kits from Nike.