Stolen victory: Baraza cries foul after Homeboyz goal against Gor disallowed

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2025 – Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Francis Baraza was left disappointed after their last-minute goal against Gor Mahia was incorrectly disallowed during their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie at the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday evening.

Baraza is adamant that Moses Shummah’s 78th minute header deserved to stand.

“Everyone has seen what has happened here today. It was a clear goal and they can be no argument about it. However, I must also congratulate Gor Mahia for a game-well-played. They gave us a tough contest at our home ground,” the gaffer said.

Abana Ba Ingo thought they had won the match when Shummah’s bullet header rattled the back of the net, with Gor keeper Kevin Omondi left stranded.

However, the celebrations were cut short as the linesman raised his flag to indicate that the lanky marksman had strayed forward.

The Westerners gave a good account of themselves and before that, had a glorious chance to take the lead in the 20th minute when Pius Wangi rattled the post.

Baraza is proud of his boys for providing a tutorial in sports entertainment with end-to-end action.

“I think both sets of fans are heading home very happy. It was a very entertaining game…my boys gave a great account of themselves and I can see clearly that they are getting better with every game,” he said.

Homeboyz came into the match off the back of a 1-0 win over Bidco United at the same venue on Wednesday.

The 2022/23 FKF Cup champions are now on a seven-match unbeaten run, having won thrice and drawn four times.