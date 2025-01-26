KDF no match for KCB as bankers rule national women's volleyball league - Capital Sports
KCB players celebrate in a past match. PHOTO: CAVB - AFRICA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Volleyball

KDF no match for KCB as bankers rule national women’s volleyball league

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 22, 2025 – National women’s volleyball league holders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) thrashed Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in straight sets at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The fast-paced encounter saw the bankers winning 25-19 in the first set before breaking no sweat to triumph 25-06 in the second one.

A 25-12 win in the third set put the gloss on the scoreline for the bankers who made it two out of two wins for the third leg of the league.

On Saturday, they also thrashed Nairobi Prison in straight sets of 25-15 25-17 and 25-14.

On the other, the soldiers suffered a shock 3-1 loss to Postbank at the same venue.

More to follow…

