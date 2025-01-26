Gor held to barren draw by Kakamega Homeboyz - Capital Sports
Kenyan Premier League

Gor held to barren draw by Kakamega Homeboyz

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2025 – Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz slug out a barren draw in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter at the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday evening.

K’Ogalo were looking to continue from their 2-0 win over Sofapaka at the Kenyatta Stadium on Wednesday as Abana Ba Ingo sought to pick up from their 1-0 win over Bidco United on the same day.   

However, the match turned out to be a drab affair with coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno’s charges struggling to muster a shot on target.

Homeboyz forward Pius Wangi hit the post in the 19th minute with Gor keeper Kevin Omondi well beaten.

The 21-time league champions were lucky to earn a point from the game after Moses Shummah’s header in the 84th minute was incorrectly ruled out for offside.

At the final whistle, home fans were irate over the disallowed goal and sought to have a ‘discussion’ with the centre referee.

More to follow…

In this article:
