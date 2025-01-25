Second edition of Loop Safari Gravel Series set to heighten cycling growth - Capital Sports
Cyclists kick off the 2025 LOOP Gravel Safari Series. PHOTO/LOOP-DFS

Cycling

Second edition of Loop Safari Gravel Series set to heighten cycling growth

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2025 – The second edition of the LOOP Safari Gravel Series will kick off on February 1 in Tatu City in what promises to be an exciting year for Kenya’s cycling enthusiasts.

The other legs of the series — organised by the Amani Project in partnership with LOOP Digital Financial Services (LOOP DFS) — include Machakos (March 8), Naivasha (June 15) and Vipingo (August 23).

The series aims to nurture cycling talent and elevate Kenya’s position as a top global cycling destination.

Speaking during the official launch on Saturday morning at Karura Forest, Eric Muriuki, CEO of LOOP DFS, emphasised their commitment to growing the standards of cycling in the country as part of the company’s broader vision to enhance lifestyles.

“As LOOP, we are proud to continue our partnership with the Amani Project as title sponsors of the LOOP Safari Gravel Series, providing a platform that not only nurtures cycling talent but also positions Kenya as a world-class cycling destination,” Muriuki said.

LOOP CEO Eric Muriuki (C) with KCF CEO Kelvin Mwangi and clyclists during the launch of the LOOP Gravel Safari Series. PHOTO/LOOP-DFS

He added: “Besides being a sport, cycling is a lifestyle and more-so, a story of resilience, determination, that promotes community values that resonate deeply with us at LOOP.”

Additionally, each leg of the series will feature an engaging LOOP village offering live music, games, and interactive activities for attendees of all ages.

As part of LOOP’s sustainability agenda, the series will also involve tree planting activities at each venue, contributing to the protection of Kenya’s natural ecosystems.

“We are committed to leaving a positive impact at every location we visit. We will therefore continue with our sustainability initiatives, such as tree planting, which align with our mission to create a better, greener future for generations to come,” Muriuki said.

Amani Project’s Joy Mungai expressed gratitude to LOOP for the strategic partnership, noting it will go a long way in promoting the development of the sport in the region.

From left – LOOP DFS Chief Financial Officer Nina Ndabaneze, Kenya Cycling Federation CEO Kelvin Mwangi, LOOP DFS CEO Eric Muriuki and Amani’s Joy Mwangi during the launch of the LOOP Gravel Safari Series. PHOTO/LOOP-DFS

“The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is therefore, a big boost to nurturing and creating opportunities for Kenyan cyclists to compete globally while also bringing people together to celebrate the beauty of our country. We encourage both cycling enthusiasts and families to join us in this adventure,” Mungai said.

She noted that cycling is not only a sport but a life changer for those who engage in it.

“We are immensely grateful to LOOP for their continued support and investment in this series. Over the years, we have seen the impact of Cycling in transforming communities and inspiring young athletes,” she said.

Also present at the launch was Kenya Cycling Federation Secretary General, Kelvin Mwangi, who expressed optimism that the initiative will inspire many more to embrace cycling.

“This series is a significant boost to Kenyan cycling. It not only gives professional cyclists a chance to showcase their skills but also inspires recreational riders and fans to engage in the sport,” Mwangi said.

He added: “We commend LOOP and the Amani Project for their dedication to growing cycling in Kenya and look forward to seeing more Kenyans embrace this sport.”

The Naivasha event will once again be a qualifier for the prestigious International Cycling Union (UCI) Gravel World Series, solidifying Kenya’s position as a premier global cycling destination.

Participants will compete in three race categories including 120 Km LOOP, 60 Km LOOP and 20 Km LOOP designed to cater to the professional, recreational and amateur cyclists.

