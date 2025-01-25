Murang'a keen to seal top five finish in FKF Premier League - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Murang'a Seals players salute their fans after their victory over Tusker FC. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Murang'a Seals players salute their fans after their victory over Tusker FC. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Murang'a Seals players salute their fans after their victory over Tusker FC. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenyan Premier League

Murang’a keen to seal top five finish in FKF Premier League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2025 – Murang’a Seal interim head coach John Njogu is targeting a top five finish in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, this season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Njogu believes his team have the capacity to challenge the giants of the top tier.

“Of course, every team competing in the FKF Premier League wants to win it eventually. I see us as one of the contenders for the title and we will push ourselves to the end, to see how far we can go. As far as our targets are concerned, it is to finish in the top five,” the gaffer said.

Murang’a lie ninth on the log with 23 points from 18 games.

They have thus far won six games, drawn five and lost seven more although only one of those losses – a 1-0 defeat to Kenya Police – has come this year.

Furthermore, the loss was Njogu’s first since he took over from Juma Abdallah in December last year, after a lacklustre run.

The tactician reveals that his charges are playing the best football of their lives – an attractive brand that has made them one of the most eye-catchy teams in the league.

“There is nothing much I have changed since I came in except to give the players freedom to be creative on the pitch. We are not the most physically imposing side in the league so you don’t expect us to try and play that way. Instead, our preference is an attractive brand of football that gives players, such as Joe (Waithira), Mwita the chance to show who they are,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Murang’a notched their second draw of the year – a 1-1 stalemate against AFC Leopards at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday evening.

The league newbies took the lead in the 32nd minute courtesy of a goal-of-the-season contender by Joe Waithira.

The midfielder exchanged passes with Nicholas Omondi in the middle before finding space in the penalty box and one-on-one with Ingwe keeper Levis Opiyo Jnr.

A left-footed feint left the custodian sprawled on the ground as Waithira shifted his ball onto his right foot and then slotted into an empty net.

However, the neat strike came to naught as Julius Masaba equalised six minutes later, the winger sneaking in from the right to volley in Victor ‘Aguero’ Otieno’s cross.

It was a result that left Njogu with a tinge of regret considering the effort exerted by his charges.

“We started off quite well but unfortunately we lost concentration at the tailend of the first half and they managed to equalise. We know that AFC are a very good team and if you switch off, they are bound to punish you,” he said.

Murang’a next visit third-placed Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved