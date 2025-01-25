Murang’a keen to seal top five finish in FKF Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2025 – Murang’a Seal interim head coach John Njogu is targeting a top five finish in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, this season.

Njogu believes his team have the capacity to challenge the giants of the top tier.

“Of course, every team competing in the FKF Premier League wants to win it eventually. I see us as one of the contenders for the title and we will push ourselves to the end, to see how far we can go. As far as our targets are concerned, it is to finish in the top five,” the gaffer said.

Murang’a lie ninth on the log with 23 points from 18 games.

They have thus far won six games, drawn five and lost seven more although only one of those losses – a 1-0 defeat to Kenya Police – has come this year.

Furthermore, the loss was Njogu’s first since he took over from Juma Abdallah in December last year, after a lacklustre run.

The tactician reveals that his charges are playing the best football of their lives – an attractive brand that has made them one of the most eye-catchy teams in the league.

“There is nothing much I have changed since I came in except to give the players freedom to be creative on the pitch. We are not the most physically imposing side in the league so you don’t expect us to try and play that way. Instead, our preference is an attractive brand of football that gives players, such as Joe (Waithira), Mwita the chance to show who they are,” he said.

Murang’a notched their second draw of the year – a 1-1 stalemate against AFC Leopards at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday evening.

The league newbies took the lead in the 32nd minute courtesy of a goal-of-the-season contender by Joe Waithira.

The midfielder exchanged passes with Nicholas Omondi in the middle before finding space in the penalty box and one-on-one with Ingwe keeper Levis Opiyo Jnr.

A left-footed feint left the custodian sprawled on the ground as Waithira shifted his ball onto his right foot and then slotted into an empty net.

However, the neat strike came to naught as Julius Masaba equalised six minutes later, the winger sneaking in from the right to volley in Victor ‘Aguero’ Otieno’s cross.

It was a result that left Njogu with a tinge of regret considering the effort exerted by his charges.

“We started off quite well but unfortunately we lost concentration at the tailend of the first half and they managed to equalise. We know that AFC are a very good team and if you switch off, they are bound to punish you,” he said.

Murang’a next visit third-placed Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Saturday.